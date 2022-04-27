Four killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Four people, including a father and son, died while another person was critically injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry on the National Highway 66 at Payalkulangara near Amballappuzha in Kerala's Alappuzha district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident happened around 4 am when they were going to the Kochi airport to see off a family member who was flying to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudhi Lal (37) of Anadu, Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district, his son Ambadi (12), Shiju (34), a native of Paruthikuzhi and his relative Abhirag (25). All the four died on the spot. Sudhi Lal’s wife Shyni was injured critically and admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital at Vandanam.

According to Ambalappuzha police, the family members were going to the Kochi airport to drop Shyni who was travelling to Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The car collided with a lorry which was coming from the oppositive direction. The car was completely destroyed in the impact of the collision. The fire force personnel took out two passengers, who died in the collision, from the car after breaking open the mangled remains, the police said.

Police suspect that one of the drivers may have dozed off at the wheel resulting in the tragic accident. Shyni is working as a nurse in Dammam and had reached home on annual leave recently. The bodies are kept at the mortuary of Alappuzha MCH.