Four more held in RSS worker Sreenivasan murder case

Four more SDPI/PFI activists were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the murder of RSS activist A Sreenivasan. 

Published: 27th April 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Surendran and others during the procession carrying the body of RSS leader A Sreenivasan to his house in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Four more SDPI/PFI activists were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the murder of RSS activist A Sreenivasan. Of the four arrested, two persons —Abdul Rehman of   Shankuvarathode and Feroze of Kavilpad— were among the six assailants who came in three two-wheelers and hacked Sreenivasan to death at his shop on April 16.

The third person arrested was Rishil, 25, of Parakunnam, who reportedly identified three RSS workers, including Sreenivasan, who were to be killed in retaliation to the murder of SDPI activist Subair. He had also shown the houses of these persons to the assailants.

The fourth person arrested -- Abdul Basith Ali, 27, of Pallitheruvu — was among those who hatched the conspiracy and provided logistic support to the assailants, said ADGP Vijay Sakhre. Abdul Basith Ali is the president of Palakkad PFI division. So far, 13 people — including three who were directly involved in   the crime — have been arrested in the case. 

During the probe, the police found that the two-wheelers on which the assailants came to attack Sreenivasan were led by a red car, which transported the swords and other weapons. According to the police, the car belongs to a Pattambi native and efforts are on to nab the four persons who were travelling in it. It was from the CCTV camera installed at the BJP district office that the police got the visuals of the car. The remaining culprits will be arrested soon, said the ADGP.

