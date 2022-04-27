Fourth-day events of Kerala University youth fest delayed, Mar Ivanios leading

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The competitions on the fourth day of the Kerala University Youth Festival were delayed by more than three hours at Fatima Matha National College here on Tuesday. The absence of candidates from the venue registered for chakiarkoothu, the first event scheduled for the day, was the main reason for the delay.

The event which was scheduled to start at 9am began around 12.30pm. Akash R S of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged first in chakiarkoothu for the fifth time in a row. Tension was palpable among competing students at the venues as the five-day festival’s competitions came to an end.

By the end of the fourth day, Sona Sunil of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, is leading with 25 points in the female category, while Vishnu S of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, is leading in the male category with 23 points.

A participant applying make-up on an ottamthullal participant

Meanwhile, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, is leading. The current champions secured 154 points when the results of 72 events were declared. The team from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, is in the second position with 119 points, improving their tally from the third position, while Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, which was in the second position on the third day, fell to the third position with 118 points.

The youth festival began on a colourful and enthusiastic note in Kollam on Saturday. The festival, which is being organised after four years, will end on Wednesday. The venues set up in various colleges in Kollam have been given the names of eminent actors and singers who passed away recently.

The venues are named after KPAC Lalitha, Nedumudi Venu, Latha Mangeshkar, V M Kutty, S P Balasubramaniam, Kainakiri Thankaraj, Bichu Thirumala, P S Banerjee and P Balachandran. Competitions were held in 102 categories at nine venues across the major campuses of Kollam.

For the win

