IUML works closely with SDPI, radical Islamist organisations in Kerala: CPM

By PTI

KOCHI: The CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of working closely with SDPI and radical Islamist organisations in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, speaking to reporters here, alleged that the "IUML works closely with SDPI and radical Islamist organisations."

He also alleged that the Congress was able to "survive" in the state due to the support of IUML, which actually "holds the reins of the UDF coalition".

Balakrishnan's remarks came barely a week after senior CPI(M) leader and newly-appointed LDF convenor E P Jayarajan, who had initially sent feelers to IUML, had backtracked from his statement saying that no one has invited the key UDF partner to the ruling front.

The CPI(M) state secretary's statement prompted IUML national general secretary and senior MLA P K Kunhalikutty to respond that there was no point to such statements by the Left leader when "his party is surviving in West Bengal only with the help of Congress".

He also said that outside Kerala, the CPI(M) needs Congress support to find a foothold anywhere else in the country.

The IUML leader further said the Congress was the only party strong enough to lead the secular forces in the country.

CPI(M)'s Balakrishnan said the Congress was being "carried" by the IUML in Kerala and that the former was able to continue functioning in the state only due to the support of the Muslim League.

The CPI(M) also alleged that the IUML has links to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of the Popular Front of India (PFI), and various radical Islamist organisations.

He further alleged that by its actions, the IUML was also allowing the RSS to exploit the situation in the state.

LDF convenor Jayarajan, after initially sending feelers to IUML, had backtracked from his statement saying that no one has invited the key UDF partner to the LDF fold.

His statement came after senior leaders of the LDF, including CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, and his own party's leadership did not agree with his view.

"No one has invited the IUML to the LDF. There is no situation warranting an invitation to the League. We have reached 99 from 90," Jayarajan had told reporters referring to the number of seats won by LDF in the 2021 state assembly polls.

However, just a day before that when he was asked whether LDF would accommodate the Muslim League if it moves out of the UDF, Jayarajan had said, "Let them come first" and added that "expanding the LDF and its mass base is our policy."

This statement of his was seen as his own personal view and not that of the CPI(M) or the LDF by Left leaders.

The ties between CPI(M) and Muslim League in Kerala has been a story of love and hate.

In 1967, the CPI(M) in Kerala had an open alliance with the Muslim League.

The IUML had got representation in the second E M S Namboodiripad government that ruled the state between 1967 and 1969.

Since the collapse of that experiment then, the CPI(M) had been keeping the Muslim League at bay due to ideological reasons.

The CPI(M) has a history of expelling its firebrand leader M V Raghavan from the party in 1986 after the leadership led by Namboodiripad rejected the 'alternative' tactical line he pressed for, which made a strong case for an alliance with the IUML to take on the UDF in the state.

While several leaders, including former chief minister E K Nayanar, backed his line initially, most of them eventually toed the party's official policy.

But Raghavan stood firm with his theory, leading to his expulsion along with some of his close collaborators from the CPI(M) and formation of Communist Marxist Party (CMP), which later became a partner in the UDF.

The CPI(M) had targeted the Muslim League during the campaign for the 2021 assembly polls, accusing it of adopting a soft stand towards radical Islamist outfits in the state.