STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

AK Antony quitting national politics, to work for Congress from Thiruvananthapuram

Senior leader’s shift to Thiruvananthapuram is expected to rejuvenate Cong state headquarters

Published: 28th April 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony. (File Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony (File Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader AK Antony will bid adieu to New Delhi and return to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The 81-year-old leader has also informed the party central leadership about his decision to resign from his membership in the Congress Working Committee. Antony, who will live at his home ‘Anjanam’ on Easwara Vilasom road here, will work for the party from Indira Bhavan, the state Congress HQ.

“I have been staying in New Delhi for the last 18 years. Prior to that, I was like a visitor to the national capital to attend party meetings. I do not wish to make an impulsive decision on what role I should take up. Let me settle down first. Then, I will hold talks with the party leaders and take an appropriate decision,” Antony told TNIE. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had tried to persuade Antony to have one more term in the Rajya Sabha when his tenure ended earlier this month.

But he politely declined as he had been representing the Congress in the upper house since 2005. She was keen to see Antony continue in New Delhi as in the history of the Congress, he holds the record for the longest tenure in CWC by completing 38 years from 1984. However, he stuck to his decision, the way he had done when he quit the chief minister’s post in 2004.

Antony’s shifting of base to the state capital is also expected to rejuvenate the party headquarters. Ever since K Sudhakaran took over as the state unit president from Mullappally Ramachandran, Indira Bhavan has been looking desolate. With Sudhakaran spending most of his time between Kannur and New Delhi, he comes to the state headquarters only for party programmes. With the arrival of Antony, Indira Bhavan once again is going to witness a steady flow of party leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Antony Thiruvananthapuram Congress
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp