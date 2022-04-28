STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gujarat visit proof of CPM-Sangh Parivar link: Congress

Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday alleged that the Kerala chief secretary’s visit to study the good governance in Gujarat was proof of CPM’s link with the Sangh Parivar.  

Published: 28th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday alleged that the Kerala chief secretary’s visit to study the good governance in Gujarat was proof of CPM’s link with the Sangh Parivar.  

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has discovered good governance in BJP-led Gujarat. When is he sending a team to New Delhi to study PM Narendra Modi’s governance?” Satheesan asked. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a special convention conducted by District Congress Committee in Kalpetta.
He alleged CPM’s attitude was to compromise with the Sangh Parivar. 

“In the recently concluded party congress, the CPM Kerala unit took a stance to support BJP for destroying Congress. There are mediators that serve as the link between CPM and Sangh Parivar. They are trying to link Kerala and Gujarat,” he alleged.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD Satheesan Sangh Parivar Gujarat Kerala CPM
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp