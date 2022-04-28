Gujarat visit proof of CPM-Sangh Parivar link: Congress

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday alleged that the Kerala chief secretary’s visit to study the good governance in Gujarat was proof of CPM’s link with the Sangh Parivar.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has discovered good governance in BJP-led Gujarat. When is he sending a team to New Delhi to study PM Narendra Modi’s governance?” Satheesan asked. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a special convention conducted by District Congress Committee in Kalpetta.

He alleged CPM’s attitude was to compromise with the Sangh Parivar.

“In the recently concluded party congress, the CPM Kerala unit took a stance to support BJP for destroying Congress. There are mediators that serve as the link between CPM and Sangh Parivar. They are trying to link Kerala and Gujarat,” he alleged.