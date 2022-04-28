In a first, online platform to train doctors, nurses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has launched an online platform, touted to be the first of its kind in the country, to train workers of the health department. As many as 35 courses are offered to doctors, nurses and other health workers.

The sessions can be attended online and necessary practical sessions are to be attended in person, said health minister Veena George. The online learning management system has been developed with the technical support from the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT). Exams will also be conducted online. The course completion certificate will be stored digitally for the convenience of people to download it as and when required, a statement said.