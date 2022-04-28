STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a first, online platform to train doctors, nurses

The sessions can be attended online and necessary practical sessions are to be attended in person, said health minister Veena George.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Online higher education is emerging as the fastest growing sub-segment of the edtech sector, the report highlights

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has launched an online platform, touted to be the first of its kind in the country, to train workers of the health department. As many as 35 courses are offered to doctors, nurses and other health workers.

The sessions can be attended online and necessary practical sessions are to be attended in person, said health minister Veena George. The online learning management system has been developed with the technical support from the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT). Exams will also be conducted online. The course completion certificate will be stored digitally for the convenience of people to download it as and when required, a statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp