STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No need for cut, Kerala has not increased fuel tax in last six years: FinMin Balagopal

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments misleading, Finance Minister K N Balagopal rejected his “request” to reduce tax on fuel.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments misleading, Finance Minister KN Balagopal rejected his “request” to reduce tax on fuel. Balagopal said the state, unlike the Centre, has not increased tax in the past six years and hence there was no need for a cut.

According to Balagopal, the last change in VAT was in 2018 when the first Pinarayi Vijayan government effected a cut in the rates fixed by the previous UDF government. The VAT on petrol and diesel were slashed from 31.80% and 24.75% to 30.80% and 22.7%, respectively. The state has lost Rs 1,500 crore so far due to the cut.

According to Balagopal, the Centre’s duty on petrol rose from Rs 9 a litre in April 2017 to about Rs 31 at present. The Centre increases special duties and cess because these revenues are not shared with states. He cited the case of petrol for which the special additional excise duty is Rs 11 a litre. The states get 41% of the original excise duty charged by the Centre which is a meagre Rs 1.40 a litre.

Balagopal said the state is not in a position to effect a cut in fuel tax. After the implementation of the GST, the state is left with two major tax avenues --- fuel and liquor. The prime minister had asked states like Kerala to follow the tax cut announced by Karnataka and Gujarat. Balagopal said these states may have other resources to compensate for the loss whereas Kerala does not have any.

Rs 1,500 cr the state has lost so far since effecting cut

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi KN Balagopal VAT fuel price
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp