Pocso case accused found dead after cops visit home

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth, who was accused in a Pocso case, was found dead near his house after a police team came to nab him. Nallalam police came in search of Jishnu Naranathu, 26, a native of Cheruvannur, around 9pm on Tuesday at his house. The family members said they received word that he died soon after.

His father Suresh Kumar said three police officers came to his house and enquired about Jishnu.

They left after the family members told them he was not at home. “His mother called him on his phone to enquire about his whereabouts in front of the policemen. When Jishnu said he was on the way, the policemen decided to go back. However, they saw my son near the house on their way back. Later, we came to know he died,” Suresh said.

Kozhikode city deputy commissioner of police Amose Mammen said Jishnu was an accused in a Pocso case registered in Kalpetta on Tuesday. The Nallalam police had gone to identify his house at night. “While returning from Jishnu’s house, the police team found a youth near the house. The police officers asked his name and he replied he was Rahul. He then ran away,” said Amose.

“The police officers then came across an autorickshaw driver and enquired about Jishnu. The driver said it was Jishnu who just passed by. Along with the driver, the police searched for the youth and found him lying near a wall next to his house,” he said.

“There were no external injuries on the body, but he had vomited on the ground. We assume that he might have fallen while trying to jump the wall and escape,” he said. Nallalam police have registered a case for unnatural death. Police sources said the investigation into the death has been handed over to the district crime branch ACP. The executive magistrate led the inquest and videographed the procedure.

The postmortem examination, carried out by medical experts, was also videographed. The Kalpetta police said the Pocso complainant had named Jishnu in her complaint.