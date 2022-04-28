Police tightens probe against producer-actor Vijay Babu in rape case; lookout notice issued

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have issued a lookout notice for actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping an actor after promising her roles in his film projects. The lookout notice has been issued as part of the procedure to seek the support of Interpol to nab Babu, suspected to be holed up somewhere in the Middle East.

"We have also issued a summons directing him to appear before the investigation officer in connection with the probe. If he fails to turn up within the specified time, we will be taking further steps to list him as wanted," said official sources. Meanwhile, sources in the legal fraternity in the city said Vijay Babu was trying for an anticipatory bail in the case and a senior lawyer had already mediated with the police seeking some more time for his surrender.

It's almost certain that Vijay Babu will be arrested and remanded in a sub-jail if he fails to secure anticipatory bail in the next couple of days.

Police have already collected evidence from his flat and hotel rooms where the alleged crime took place. Police sources said prima facie the evidence supports the allegations levelled by the victim in her complaint.

Police officers have also put out a message warning that strict action would be taken against him if he continues to defame the victim by revealing her identity or makes attempts to reach out to her attempting a compromise.

It was on April 22 that the young actor had lodged a complaint with Kochi city police about the brutal sexual assault and rape she had undergone at the hands of Babu. However, the rape complaint snowballed into a major discussion topic in the state after Vijay Babu did a Facebook Live around 12.30 am on Wednesday in which he said he was the real victim and revealed the actor's name.

He also said he was ready to face the law for revealing the victim's identity as her allegations had tarnished his image causing sorrow and embarrassment to his family and friends.

Later, a post reportedly by the victim appeared on the FB page "Women Against Sexual Harassment" describing the brutality allegedly committed by Babu.

"I am an actress in the Malayalam film industry for the past few years. Actor and Producer VIJAY BABU who runs the company FRIDAY FILM HOUSE has physically assaulted me including sexual exploitation from the dates 13/03/22 - 14/ 04/2022. Through this time he gained my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a newcomer in the film industry with no proper guidance," the post read.

"Every time we met, he used to offer me characters in his upcoming films. But that wasn't my intention. I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of the clout, influence and power he wielded in the film industry. It was a trap to use me... He has recorded a nude video of mine and threatened me with it. I was in fear thanks to his blackmail and because I feared for my safety. I am not keeping my mouth shut anymore. I can't take this pain anymore. I strongly believe I will get justice for the sexual and physical assaults by Vijay Babu," it added.