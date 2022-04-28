STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Varsity to probe poor pass percentage

With low pass percentage in the first year MBBS examination, the Kerala University of Health Sciences has ordered an enquiry to find out the reasons behind the same. 

Published: 28th April 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With low pass percentage in the first year MBBS examination, the Kerala University of Health Sciences has ordered an enquiry to find out the reasons behind the same. 

An expert panel will look into all aspects, especially the poor results in three private medical colleges which got a pass percentage of below 50. TNIE had reported poor pass percentage in the MBBS examination in government and private colleges alike.  

VC Dr Mohanan Kunummal said the panel will look into all aspects, including alleged faculty shortage, whether proper classes were held and issues related to internal examination marks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp