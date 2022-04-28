Varsity to probe poor pass percentage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With low pass percentage in the first year MBBS examination, the Kerala University of Health Sciences has ordered an enquiry to find out the reasons behind the same.

An expert panel will look into all aspects, especially the poor results in three private medical colleges which got a pass percentage of below 50. TNIE had reported poor pass percentage in the MBBS examination in government and private colleges alike.

VC Dr Mohanan Kunummal said the panel will look into all aspects, including alleged faculty shortage, whether proper classes were held and issues related to internal examination marks.