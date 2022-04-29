STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre criticises Kerala over aid for minorities

On a two-day visit to the state, Barla was in the capital to meet representatives of various Christian groups.

Alipurduar MP John Barla takes oath as Union Minister

Alipurduar MP John Barla. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla has criticised the state government for not submitting proposals to avail the benefits of welfare schemes brought out by the Narendra Modi government for minorities, especially Christians. On a two-day visit to the state, Barla was in the capital to meet representatives of various Christian groups.

“There is no awareness in Kerala about Centre’s schemes for minorities. The government should also spread awareness about schemes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs,” he told reporters, adding the Centre had limitations in unilaterally implementing schemes that follow a 60:40 cost sharing model between the Centre and states.

Here as part of an invitation of the Association of Christian Trust Services, Barla met Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, Major Archbishop-Catholicos of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, and representatives of other Christian denominations. “We will take up the matter with the state government on the basis of the memorandum given by various Christian groups,” he said.

