Five teenagers drown in two separate incidents

By Express News Service

THRISSUR/KOTTAYAM: Five boys in their teens drowned in two separate incidents in Thrissur and Kottayam districts on Thursday. In Thrissur, three students of a five-member group who ventured into a lake at Pathazhakkuzhi near Chavakkad drowned as they could not swim back after going deep into the lake.

The group comprising friends and relatives had come to the lake for bathing. The local people who were near the lake noticed the missing members and tried to rescue them while the two other boys ran away in fear, the police said.

The deceased are Varun, 18, son of Maneparambil Shenath, Muhassin, 16, son of Mankkedath Muhammed, and Soorya, 16, son of Manepparambil Suni. Varun was a Plus-Two student at Pavaratty Wisdom College. Muhassin was a class 10 student at MRRM School and Soorya was a student of Class 10 in Government Higher Secondary School, Manathala.

The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College, Mulankunnathukavu.Though all the three were taken out of water without much delay by Munakkakadavu coastal police warden Akshay and shifted to the nearest hospital, doctors declared them brought dead.

Earlier in the day in Kottayam, two boys drowned after they ventured into the Meenachil river for a bath, at Peroor near Ettumanoor. The deceased are Naveen, 15, and Amal, 16, both natives of Cheruvandoor.

The police said the incident took place around 1pm when a four-member team of children came for bathing at Pallikkunnel ghats at Peroor.

They slipped into the high currents while trying to take a dip, eyewitnesses said. Locals residents rushed to the spot after hearing the calls for help from the other two children. Though people could manage to take the children out, their lives could not be saved. Naveen is a student at St Ephrem’s School, Mannanam, and Amal, a student of Government Boys High School, Ettumanoor.