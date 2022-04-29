STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gujarat CM’s Dashboard for projects amazing: Kerala chief secy VP joy

However Joy’s visit courted controversy as Opposition parties termed it as acceptance of Gujarat Model by the ruling CPM, which once derided it.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala chief secretary VP Joy, who is on a visit to Gujarat to study the CM’s Dashboard system for project implementation, on Thursday said the e-governance tool was amazing. 

“It was a pleasure to understand the system. The dashboard is a good and comprehensive system for monitoring delivery of services and collecting citizens’ feedback among other features,” said Joy after the presentation. The Gujarat government offered a presentation to Joy and his staff officer Umesh N K in Gandhinagar. 

Joy had sought a dashboard presentation from Gujarat counterpart Pankaj Kumar. In the letter, Joy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to visit Gujarat to study the dashboard for possible implementation in Kerala. 

However Joy’s visit courted controversy as Opposition parties termed it as acceptance of Gujarat Model by the ruling CPM, which once derided it.  AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the decision to send Joy to Gujarat was suspicious. “The CM need not take up public relations work for Modi. For Indians, Gujarat Model epitomises polarisation, dictatorship and fascism. Then on what basis is Kerala going to study Gujarat? Let CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury respond,” he said. 

BJP state president K Surendran said the visit was proof Gujarat Model was better. “Pinarayi knew that the Kerala Model of development was a failure and the Gujarat Model should be accepted,” he said. Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian defended the visit saying there is nothing wrong in following Gujarat for a good initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VP Joy Kerala Gujarat
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp