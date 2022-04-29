Kollam district panchayat to build houses for poor

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: District panchayat president Sam K Daniel said on Thursday that the local body would directly build houses for the extremely poor families.

Inaugurating the block-level workshop for officials of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Sam said the district panchayat would implement the Swapnakoodu project, aimed at providing housing for the extremely poor, this financial year.

The district panchayat, he said, had sanctioned around `14 crore for LIFE-PMAY housing schemes in the year 2021-22. Furthermore, he added, houses were built directly for five families in tribal areas.

The district panchayat president commended officials for efficient project management.

District Collector Afsana Perween, who was the chief guest at the event, distributed awards to the officials who had handled the project.