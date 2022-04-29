STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Purposeful deconstruction contaminated India’s history: Prajna Pravah national convenor

The recorded history downplayed the great tradition of the country, he said. Those who wrote about Freedom Struggle did not record the real struggle.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sanathana dharma channelised freedom struggle and the world is yet to know about several unsung heroes who participated in the fight, said J Nandakumar, national convenor of Prajna Pravah. He was speaking after inaugurating the public meeting on the second day of Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam 2022.

The recorded history downplayed the great tradition of the country, he said. Those who wrote about Freedom Struggle did not record the real struggle. Because some quarters succeeded in ensuring that the revolutionaries did not get their due share in the struggle. They wanted to propagate that Freedom was attained through non-violent agitation alone. Purposeful deconstruction contaminated India’s history. The foreign texts on Freedom Struggle recorded only selected events, he said. 

He said the Freedom Struggle dates back to the origin of foreign invasion. The argument that Freedom Struggles started with the famed First War of Independence is wrong. Before that there were fights like the Sannyasi Rebellion, Swadeshi Movement and Pazhassi Raja’s fight. The British tried to eliminate the identity of Bharath. Today Hindutva is making a come back. Hindutva is the inspiration for freedom, he said. 

Major Surendra Poonia said that the country began taking a strong stand against terrorism after Narendra Modi attained office. India gave fitting reply to terrorist attacks. It was possible because of the willpower of political leadership. China and Pakistan have enmity towards India. The third force working against the country is the conspirators within. 

Tatwamayi TV CEO Rajesh Pillai presided over the function. VHP state general secretary Rajasekharan, Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam chairman Chenkal Rajasekharan, Sreejith and Shaju spoke.

Youth conclave held
T’Puram: The meet witnessed startling revelations by people who fled from Pakistan owing to religious persecution. Bhuralal, Jai Ahuja and Chedam Kumar Sarma were those who addressed the youth conclave. Bhuralal said he fled from Pakistan to escape forced conversion. He said criminals abduct girls and forcibly marry them. Bhuralal is now residing in Jaipur with his family consisting of wife and son. He is running a shop there.

