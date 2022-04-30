STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold haul: Congress defends League leader in Kerala

The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) arrested Shabin on Thursday over the seizure of 2.23kg of gold from a meat slicing machine that arrived at Kochi airport on April 23.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Congress state top brass on Friday defended Muslim League leader and Thrikkakara municipality vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, a day after his son Shabin was arrested by the customs in connection with a gold seizure in Kochi. While Congress state president K Sudhakaran claimed Shabin was a DYFI activist and that Ibrahimkutty had no involvement in the case, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the League leader could not be blamed for the arrest of his son.

“If a father is arrested for the crimes committed by his son, we all know who should be the first to be jailed,” Satheesan told reporters, in a veiled attack on CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, whose sons Bineesh and Binoy Kodiyeri were earlier booked in separate criminal cases.

The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) arrested Shabin on Thursday over the seizure of 2.23kg of gold from a meat slicing machine that arrived at Kochi airport on April 23. On the Thrikkakara byelection necessitated following the death of P T Thomas, Satheesan said discussions were on for selecting the party’s candidate. However, neither Sudhakaran nor Satheesan replied to reporters’ query whether Uma, Thomas’ wife, would be fielded. They said several names were under consideration and the right person would be selected.

Sudhakaran also demanded a clarification from senior Congress leader K V Thomas regarding his allegation that the Congress state president threatened him. He also welcomed the action taken by the national leadership against Thomas. On the SilverLine project, Satheesan said the government’s semi high-speed rail initiative was crumbling down. “People hired to speak for the project have turned against it now,” he said.

