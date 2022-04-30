Kerala govt appoints 1,155 MBA, BTech graduates to ignite entrepreneurial spirit

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The government of Kerala -- which is observing 2022-2023 as Entrepreneurship Year -- has appointed industries extension officers in every gram panchayat, municipality and corporation with the mission to create one lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state in the next 12 months.

The officers are young MBA and BTech graduates appointed on an ad hoc basis with the mandate to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in Keralites, said an officer of the Directorate of the Industries and Commerce (DIC).

Across the state, the government has appointed 1,155 such officers, one in each gram panchayat and one for every 20 divisions in every municipality or corporation, he said.

The young officers have an uphill task ahead of them. The target set for them -- 1 lakh MSMEs -- is more than 10 times the actual MSMEs usually started in Kerala in a year.

According to the DIC's dashboard, only 8,504 MSMEs were started in Kerala in 2021-2022. Of that, there has been a steady decline in the number of MSMEs registered with the department since September 2021, when 1,193 were started.

In March 2022, only 537 MSMEs were registered in Kerala, and the provision figure for April stood at 168.

In 2018, much before the Covid pandemic, only 15,468 MSMEs were started in Kerala.

DIC officials said these MSMEs were started by self-motivated entrepreneurs. As part of the Entrepreneurship Year, the government's strategy is to go to the people, identify potential entrepreneurs and train and guide them to start a business, they said.

Across the state, the young extension officers are given a target to create 1.5 lakh -- to be precise, 1,49,996 -- enterprises. "We have set the target much higher than the government's aim," an official said.

The DIC is betting on Malappuram to churn out the highest number of entrepreneurs. According to the data shared by officials, Malappuram is expected to create 18,597 enterprises, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 14,900. enterprises.

The officers in Ernakulam have been given a target of 14,610 MSMEs; Kozhikode, 13,923; Thrissur, 13,534; Palakkad, 12,724; Kollam, 11,776; Kannur, 11,366; Alappuzha, 9,666; and officers in Kottayam have been given a target of 8,834 MSMEs.

At the bottom of the table are Kasaragod (with a target of 5,965 MSMEs), followed by Pathanamthitta (5,407), Idukki (5,007), and Wayanad (3,687).

Earlier, the DIC had industries extension officers only at the block panchayat level. They restricted themselves to talking about schemes of the Union government to whoever approached them.

"Now these 1,155 interns are given specific instructions to work with the people of their respective panchayats for a whole year and select potential entrepreneurs," said K Sajith, manager of Kasaragod District Industries Centre.

The initial work plan is to conduct general orientation and training workshops in every local body. Based on that, potential entrepreneurs would be selected for licence, loan and subsidy mela. "They will be eligible for spot licence, loans and subsidy," he said.

In the second phase, there would be a door-to-door campaign to encourage entrepreneurship among people. The focus would be on the manufacturing sector.

If there is land available, panchayats would be encouraged to set up village industrial estates. "In Kasaragod district, panchayats such as Vorkady and Karinthalam have land. They can use it for generating jobs," said the officer.