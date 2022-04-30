PM Modi trying to saffronise teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, says Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contributions of Renaissance leader Sree Narayana Guru, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has accused him of trying to saffronise Guru’s teachings. In an article Modiyude Guruninda (Insult of Guru by Modi) in the party’s official organ ‘Deshabhimani’ on Friday, Kodiyeri launched a major political attack on Modi. The BJP state leadership hit back, accusing the CPM of intolerance and alleged that it is the CPM that has always put down the Guru.

Referring to PM Modi’s statements on Guru during the inauguration of the Silvagiri pilgrimage anniversary, Kodiyeri said Modi’s interpretation of Guru’s teachings tend to be both curious and dangerous. Referring to recent attacks against Muslims in many BJP-ruled states, Kodiyeri wondered whether Modi was trying to misuse Guru’s name to instigate anti-Muslim communal riots, as done earlier in the name of Ram and Hanuman.

The Prime Minister’s show of respect to the Guru is indeed a good gesture, but it’s inappropriate that he uses the opportunity to do away with the Guru’s teachings and instead attempt to promote the Sangh Parivar’s saffron agenda, he said. Referring to Sree Narayana Guru’s secular vision, Kodiyeri said Guru’s vision cannot go hand-in-hand with that of Modi’s agenda to set up a Hindu Rashtra.

“Jahangirpuri is not far from the PM’s official residence. Weren’t bulldozers sent there to demolish shops and houses of Muslims?”, he asked. As Prime Minister, he should have responded, at least after seeing the picture of CPM leader Brinda Karat standing in the way of bulldozers.

Kodiyeri intolerant: BJP

The BJP has accused Kodiyeri Balakrishnan of attempting to portray the Prime Minister and Sangh Parivar as anti-Guru. Accusing Kodiyeri of intolerance, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that Communists have always had anti-Guru sentiments running in their blood.