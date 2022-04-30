Probe to trace source of shigella infection in Kozhikode, Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The health department has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the shigella outbreak in Kozhikode’s Eranhikkal. The officials are yet to identify the source of the virus spread when the outbreak was earlier reported in the district during 2020.

The new investigation was launched as a follow-up after the shigella bacterial infection was reported in a six-year-old girl on Thursday. Two other children hailing from Atholi have also been included on the list of suspected cases.

The department has started measures like chlorination to curb the spread of water-borne diseases.

District surveillance officer (DSO) Dr Sarala Nair said, “The department has already completed the first round of chlorination in the affected panchayat and other parts of the district. Shigella cases are not rare in the district but we will be more vigilant to curb the spread.”