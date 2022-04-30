STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Probe to trace source of shigella infection in Kozhikode, Kerala 

The health department has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the shigella outbreak in Kozhikode’s Eranhikkal.

Published: 30th April 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The health department has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the shigella outbreak in Kozhikode’s Eranhikkal. The officials are yet to identify the source of the virus spread when the outbreak was earlier reported in the district during 2020.  

The new investigation was launched as a follow-up after the shigella bacterial infection was reported in a six-year-old girl on Thursday. Two other children hailing from Atholi have also been included on the list of suspected cases. 

The department has started measures like chlorination to curb the spread of water-borne diseases.
District surveillance officer (DSO) Dr Sarala Nair said, “The department has already completed the first round of chlorination in the affected panchayat and other parts of the district. Shigella cases are not rare in the district but we will be more vigilant to curb the spread.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp