State to cancel permit of vehicles used in crimes, scrap drivers’ licence: Minister

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The motor vehicles department (MVD) will cancel the permit of vehicles used in crimes, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating an adalat organised by the department here.

“Vehicles are extensively used to commit crimes and it is one of the ‘tools’ to carry out operations. The department has decided to cancel the permits of these vehicles permanently. The aim is to reduce criminal activities. The licence of the person who drives the vehicle during such activities will also be cancelled,” Antony Raju said.

“MVD will enforce laws with the help of modern technology and gadgets. The trial of artificial intelligence cameras will be completed within a month,” the minister said.