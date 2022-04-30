STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teeka Ram Meena’s book to hit stands on Monday

Teeka Ram Meena, who had wrapped up his bureaucratic life as additional chief secretary this March, is all set to start a new innings as a writer. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Teeka Ram Meena, who had wrapped up his bureaucratic life as additional chief secretary this March, is all set to start a new innings as a writer. Tholkilla Njan, an autobiography co-authored by Meena and published by DC Books, will be released here on Monday.

The book traces the life of Meena from his childhood till his retirement. However, the most eagerly awaited part would be the service story where he had several stormy run-ins with politicians from both fronts. The interactions with former CMs late K Karunakaran and A K Antony and former civil supplies minister T H Musthafa form the mainstay in that section. 

Meena had a strained relation with Karunakaran and Musthafa as he brought to the fore the corruption in the civil supplies department. The book carries this episode as well as the retribution Meena had to face from politicians he had locked horns with as adverse remarks were given in his annual confidential report. 

