V Vaseef elected DYFI president in Kerala, transgender finds place in steering committee

The transgender, Changanassery native Laya Maria Jaison, scripted history by earning a place in the DYFI state committee.

Published: 30th April 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala DYFI president V Vaseef

New DYFI president V Vaseef had a great reason to smile. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPM, has got a new president -- V Vaseef.

Vaseef was elected as the new state president at the DYFI state conference being held in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Incumbent secretary VK Sanoj will continue for another term. Sanoj became secretary when then secretary AA Rahim was elected as the national president.

At present, V Vaseef is the joint secretary of the DYFI. He is a native of Kozhikode. SR Arun Babu is the treasurer.

Earlier there were reports that Chintha Jerome could be elected as DYFI state president. However, she was not elected as she has already found a place in the  CPM state committee.

ALSO READ | Cochin Shipyard to build first indigenous ship to be powered by hydrogen fuel

At the state conference, LDF convener EP Jayarajan, who's also the CPM secretariat member in charge of DYFI, announced the party's decision to choose Vaseef as the new president.

A transgender, Changanassery native Laya Maria Jaison, too scripted history by earning a place in the DYFI state committee. The new DYFI committee consists of 25 state secretariat members and 90 state committee members.   

S Satheesh,  Chintha Jerome and  KU Jenish Kumar MLA were excluded from the state committee.

The DYFI state meet will conclude on Saturday with the public meet. CPM politburo member Brinda Karat will inaugurate the public meet at Pathanamthitta municipal stadium. Ministers Saji Cherian, Veena George and DYFI national president A A Raheem will attend.

TAGS
DYFI V Vaseef Laya Maria Johnson
