WCC seeks actor Vijay Babu’s exclusion from film bodies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), working to ensure the welfare of women in Malayalam cinema, on Friday demanded that actor-producer Vijay Babu be suspended from film bodies until a verdict is passed in the rape case registered against him. In an FB post, the office-bearers came down heavily on the film bodies for their silence on the issue.

“This silence from film bodies comes despite the recent judgment of the Kerala High Court directing them to implement the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013 in the Malayalam film industry, in letter and spirit. And from the Malayalam film industry — the usual deafening silence.

Industry associations that he is a member of are just quiet. No one from the industry wants to say anything about this powerful, well-connected man. And it is this very silence that makes sure more and more women are exploited and assaulted in the industry,” the post said.

It said Vijay Babu revealing the sexual abuse survivor’s name illegally has opened the doors for mass social media attacks and shaming of her.