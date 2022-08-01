High-range areas in Kerala receive heavy rain; 2 rescued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-range areas of Thiruvananthapuram district received heavy rain on Sunday, leaving several water bodies overflowing. Two domestic tourists, who were stranded on a rock near the Meenmutty waterfalls, were rescued by a fire and rescue services team from Vithura. The tourists were stranded after the water level rose in the Kallar river.

According to the fire and rescue services personnel, the high-range areas of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed heavy rain for several hours on the day. The entry to Ponmudi and various other tourist places nearby has been restricted.

Given the India Meteorological Department’s heavy rain warning, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued an Orange alert in the district on Monday. With rain forecast in the next three days, and the catchment area receiving heavy rain, four shutters of the Neyyar dam were raised by 2.5cm as a precautionary measure on Sunday. The district collector has issued an alert to those living on the banks of the river.

