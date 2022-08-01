Three people killed as car falls into canal in Kerala's Tiruvalla; victims yet to be identified 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Three people were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a canal from a bridge at Vennikkulam in Kerala's Tiruvalla.



The police said that they have not confirmed the identity of the deceased persons. However, they have recovered three ID cards from the car and the cards belonged to Chandy Mathew and two women Blessey Chandy and Feba V Chandy.

They are natives of Idukki and their details are being collected.

"We can confirm the identity of the deceased persons only after verifying the information. The car fell into the tributary of the Manimala river near Kallupalam within the Koipuram police station limit in Tiruvalla. There were three people inside the car and the accident took place around 7.30 am," police said.

"It was an Alto car that met with the accident and the car owner was Chandy Mathew, Idukki. The residents in the neighbourhood and fire force officials reached the spot and shifted the three to the hospital. But their lives could not be saved,” a fire force officer said.

