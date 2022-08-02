CPM switches to damage control mode after Karuvannur bank scam

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Having lost face in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, CPM has asked party committees to monitor the functioning of cooperative banks under them closely. It has also been decided to train the staff in the party-controlled cooperative banks, it is learnt.

Confirming this, former finance minister and senior CPM leader T M Thomas Isaac told TNIE that his party and the government will take all legal steps to tide over the crisis. “We are also looking into the functioning of all cooperatives very seriously to ensure such mistakes are not repeated... As a result of this (Karuvannur scam), the state’s cooperative sector is earning a bad name. The party has also been affected,” he said. Isaac said CPM has taken some actions on the Karuvannur issue.

Asked if the issue has resulted in depositors in other cooperative societies in the state getting panicky, he said “such a thing has not happened”. He, however, said the government should immediately convey the message to depositors and the public in general that the banks are safe and are performing as per the rules.

“The government has to keep maintaining the confidence of the people. That’s a big task,” Isaac said, pointing out that “banks and financial institutions survive and prosper on the confidence of the people in the institutions.”

Separate union ministry for cooperation a hostile move: Thomas Isaac

Isaac said the cooperatives in the state have strong rules and have strong relationships with the people in the area. “Kerala cooperative banks are all independent with long traditions in each area, and therefore mechanically, you don’t expect a problem here to be transposed to all other branches. But nevertheless, it raises serious questions, particularly at a time when big challenges are being posed to the cooperative institutions (by the Union government),” he said.

Isaac said the Union government’s move to have a separate ministry for cooperation was part of its hostile move towards the state government. “If it has nothing to do with politics, why should the cooperative ministry be clubbed with the home ministry? The automatic choice would have been the agriculture ministry,” he said.

Right now, the cooperative department of the Union government has no control over the credit cooperatives of the state government. Their power is limited to multi-state cooperatives, Isaac said. “One thing that can happen is they are going to promote new multi-state cooperatives under BJP.” Secondly, they may also float lots of nidhis, which are non-banking financial companies, that can be linked to the multi-state cooperative structure. This in the long run can challenge the cooperative institutions in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where BJP cannot hope to make an entry, Isaac said.

