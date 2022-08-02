Home States Kerala

Karuvannur bank scam: Kerala HC seeks report on status of probe

The court issued the order on a petition filed by M V Suresh, a former employee of the bank, seeking a CBI probe in the scam.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to inform it of the present status of the investigation being carried out by the crime branch into the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by M V Suresh, a former employee of the bank, seeking a CBI probe in the scam. According to him, `300 crore was siphoned off from various accounts at the bank in collusion with the managing committee controlled by CPM. Loans were sanctioned on property pledged by local customers without their knowledge. The money deposited by the common people had also been diverted to many known and unknown sources, the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp