KSRTC fare goes up for inter-state travel during weekends, Onam

The KSRTC has increased the fare for inter-state bus services during weekends and during the Onam season.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Mattuppetty KSRTC super fast.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has increased the fare for inter-state bus services during weekends and during the Onam season.The fares have been hiked in view of the high demand during the Onam season, which is from September 2 to 12 this year. The additional buses introduced during the season will be charged 10-20% more than the normal fare, depending on whether the passenger made a manual booking or a digital booking. The charges are applicable for AC, Express and Deluxe services.

For regular inter-state buses, the KSRTC will charge 10% extra for manual booking. It has also decided not to give a 30% discount for online booking during the period. For Express and Deluxe services, passengers will have to pay 5-10% more. The KSRTC has also decided to charge more during weekends from August.

