Politics behind MK Muneer’s remarks becoming obvious

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The political intention behind IUML state secretary Dr MK Muneer’s controversial remarks on gender neutrality is becoming more and more visible with the leader offering explanation to his statements he made at the MSF conference here on Sunday.Talking to a television channel, Muneer on Monday said the ideologies of IUML and CPM are mutually exclusive. Though he claimed that the content of the talk was ideological, the immediate political implication is too obvious to be ignored.

Muneer, along with another party secretary K M Shaji, has been trying to scuttle P K Kunhalikutty’s secret move to take the IUML into the LDF camp. These leaders have attacked the CPM at regular intervals while Kunhalikutty was pussy-footing around the CPM.The renewed rumours on the Kunhalikutty-CPM compromise have prompted Shaji and Muneer to step up their campaign against the communists. Some remarks from LDF convener E P Jayarajan and K T Jaleel have set the tongues wagging about Kunhalikutty’s dreams.

In his talk, Muneer reminded the MSF cadre about the agitation the party had launched against the textbook portion ‘Mathamillatha Jeevan’ when the LDF was in power in 2012. The allegation at that time was that the CPM was promoting sentiments against religions.

But this time, things have become more complicated and are favourable for IUML. There is a well-orchestrated move from some corners to portray Pinarayi Vijayan as dhoti-clad Narendra Modi. The sustained campaign by various Muslim organisations equating communism with liberalism has instilled a strong anti-CPM mentality among the Muslim community. Muneer’s attempt is to ride piggyback on the mounting anti-communist sentiment to check Kunhalikutty’s move.

Apart from targeting the alleged CPM move to smuggle in atheism and liberalism in school curriculum, Muneer has also made some personal attacks on communist legends including Marx, Engels and Lenin. Citing incidents from the personal lives of the leaders, he said communism is steeped in sexual anarchy.

This is seen as a clever move to provoke the CPM cadre and to elicit a similar response against Islam. It will be easier for the IUML leaders to whip up the community’s sentiments if the CPM reaction crosses the border of decency.As a writer, artist and publisher, Muneer has a special place in the public domain. But he has risked the image of a ‘progressive leader’ sensing the urgency of the political situation.

