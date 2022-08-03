Home States Kerala

A screenshot of message sent from the fake account of Veena George

The distribution of the state government’s free Onam food kits will begin on August 10, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of the state government’s free Onam food kits will begin on August 10, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil. There will be 14 items in the kit, including cashew, cardamom, ghee and the cloth carry bag. Besides the kit, each ration card holder will get 5kg raw rice, 5kg boiled rice and 1kg sugar at subsidised rates.

Anil said the government will make a strong market intervention to control the prices of essential commodities. He was speaking after inaugurating the new Maveli stores at Pongil and Nemom. He said the state government has asked the Centre to provide ragi and whitepeas to compensate for the cut in wheat allocation.

