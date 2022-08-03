Fraudsters create fake WhatsApp accounts of top brass, Supplyco MD becomes latest target

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Having created fake Facebook profiles, fraudsters are now into fake WhatsApp accounts of ministers and bureaucrats to siphon off money. Recently, the Kochi Cyber Police registered a case after a fake WhatsApp account was created using a profile picture of IPS officer Sanjeeb Patjoshi, who is currently the chairman and managing director of the state-owned SupplyCo.

The case was registered on Monday following a complaint lodged by C S Shahul Hameed, a SupplyCo official. According to the police, several SupplyCo officials had received messages on Saturday and Sunday from a WhatsApp account having Sanjeeb’s photograph. Later, some of the employees received messages requesting money. They verified with Sanjeeb and found out that a fake WhatsApp number was created using his photograph.

“The messages were received from a WhatsApp account having number 7076522681. This phone number is involved in several cyber fraud activities. We are trying to trace the persons using the number. It is suspected that the mobile connection might have been taken using fake identity proofs. Involvement of north Indian cyber fraudsters is suspected,” a police officer said.

The case was registered under IT Act section 66c (fraudulently using an electronic signature, password and identification feature), 66D (cheating by personation by use of computer device), IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using forged electronic document and record).

Advocate Jiyas Jamal, cyber law expert and founder of NGO Cyber Suraksha Foundation, said a similar WhatsApp account with a profile picture of Health Minister Veena George was also created using the same number (7076522681).“We had alerted people close to the minister regarding a WhatsApp account with her image as a profile picture. Several people received messages from the account requesting money. We don’t know whether a case is registered for creating the fake account of the minister,” he said.“Contact details of ministers and bureaucrats are available on government websites. After creating their profiles, messages are sent to people working under them. Fake profiles of business persons can also be created in the same way,” Jiyas said.

