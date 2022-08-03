Kerala HC calls for proper audit of KSRTC’s assets, constructions in its land

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to conduct a proper audit of all assets of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). It also ordered that the constructions made by Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited (KTDFC) on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis in the KSRTC land must be audited and where the problems of the corporation were heading verified.

When the petitions alleging delay in the payment of salaries came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for various petitioners, argued that many of the buildings were constructed by KTDFC but, unfortunately, many of them are substandard and incapable of attracting commercial interest. This issue certainly must engage the mind of the government because a substantial share of the liability of KSRTC appears to have been created on account of such constructions. Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that KSRTC has a large area under it in which several buildings, offices, shopping centres, etc, have been constructed.

However, there is no indication why these assets are not being put to full use or why profits are not being generated in the manner they should have been.The court also observed that unless the profitability of the corporation is increased, its future would be bleak. Every stakeholder should recognise and accept this including the management, employees, and the government. Unless all stakeholders act in unison, it would be impossible to find resources to pay off the recurring liabilities of KSRTC.

The court noted that more than 700 buses are kept idle because of certain issues raised by the employees. It also directed KSRTC to ensure that every bus which is capable of being put to operation is deployed and that schedule as far as possible is increased to reach the targeted ticket collection of `8 crore a day, which alone appeared to be the method of keeping KSRTC afloat at this point of time.

During the hearing, the government pleader said the government has no intention to close down KSRTC or make it a government department. It wanted the corporation to limit its expenditure to `1,000 crore. However, the employees wanted their salary without making any efforts to increase productivity and reduce operating expenses.

DRIVER-CONDUCTOR COUPLE HAILED

The High Court on Tuesday hailed the driver-conductor couple, Giri Gopinath and Thara, of KSRTC’s Haripad depot for cleaning the bus and operating it with commitment.TNIE had reported the couple’s routine efforts. Before starting the service everyday, they clean the bus and decorate the interior with garlands. Noting their selfless service, Justice Devan Ramachandran said employees should have commitment and passion for their job. This couple has proved it.

