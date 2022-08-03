Home States Kerala

Maternity benefits applicable to contract employees too, rules Kerala HC

As per the Special Rules framed by CPAS, which were approved by the state, though maternity leave is provided for 180 days, maternity leave benefit has been limited to 90 days.

Published: 03rd August 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruled that female officers appointed on a contract basis are entitled to the benefit of the Maternity Benefit Act.

The petitioner was appointed as a lecturer, on a contract basis, at the Centre for Professional and Advanced Studies (CPAS), formed to take over the self-financing institutions under Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam.

In 2014, she was granted maternity leave for 180 days and the entire leave period was sanctioned with allowances.

Her appointment was later renewed for a further three years with effect from March 2015. During the course of the employment, the petitioner conceived once again and she applied for maternity leave for 180 days.

As per the Special Rules framed by CPAS, which were approved by the state, though maternity leave is provided for 180 days, maternity leave benefit has been limited to 90 days.

Therefore, the CPAS sanctioned maternity leave for 180 days but limited leave with allowance to 90 days.

The woman contested this decision and a division bench of the court also ruled that the special rules of a registered society cannot override the provisions of a Central Act.

"The term 'establishment' referred to in the Maternity Benefit Act can be any and every establishment within the meaning of any law for the time being in force in the state in relation to establishments. For instance, the Payment of Subsistence Allowance Act, 1972 (Kerala) is a law in force in the state of Kerala which defines 'establishment', as one where service is carried on also as in the case of the establishments of the second respondent (CPAS)," the court said.

A single judge had earlier held that the petitioner was entitled to maternity leave with allowance for 180 days notwithstanding the taking over of the self-financing institutions of the Mahatma Gandhi University by the CPAS.

The CPAS challenged this order before the division bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPAS Kerala High Court Maternity Benefit
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp