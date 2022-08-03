Pinarayi asks all LSGs to join Filament-free Kerala programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all local self-governments to join the Filament-free Kerala programme. They can either join the government’s Nilavu project or implement their own programme.

The minister for local self-government should convene a meeting of stakeholders in every district. Senior officers of KSEB should attend the meetings. The CM asked the chief secretary to convene a meeting to resolve complaints on the Nilavu project. It should be attended by the additional chief secretary (LSG), KSEB chairman and KIIFB CEO.

The LED bulbs provided as part of Nilavu project have a seven-year warranty. Faulty bulbs should be replaced within 48 hours. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd should take steps to resolve complaints within one week. The Nilavu project aims to replace old bulbs used for street lights with LED bulbs. Two lakh bulbs will be replaced in the first phase and 8.5 lakh in the second phase. KSEB is the SPV for the project and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd is the project management unit. The programme covers 573 grama panchayats and 65 municipal corporations.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all local self-governments to join the Filament-free Kerala programme. They can either join the government’s Nilavu project or implement their own programme. The minister for local self-government should convene a meeting of stakeholders in every district. Senior officers of KSEB should attend the meetings. The CM asked the chief secretary to convene a meeting to resolve complaints on the Nilavu project. It should be attended by the additional chief secretary (LSG), KSEB chairman and KIIFB CEO. The LED bulbs provided as part of Nilavu project have a seven-year warranty. Faulty bulbs should be replaced within 48 hours. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd should take steps to resolve complaints within one week. The Nilavu project aims to replace old bulbs used for street lights with LED bulbs. Two lakh bulbs will be replaced in the first phase and 8.5 lakh in the second phase. KSEB is the SPV for the project and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd is the project management unit. The programme covers 573 grama panchayats and 65 municipal corporations.