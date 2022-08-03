Home States Kerala

Pinarayi asks all LSGs to join Filament-free Kerala programme

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all local self-governments to join the Filament-free Kerala programme.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all local self-governments to join the Filament-free Kerala programme. They can either join the government’s Nilavu project or implement their own programme.

The minister for local self-government should convene a meeting of stakeholders in every district. Senior officers of KSEB should attend the meetings. The CM asked the chief secretary to convene a meeting to resolve complaints on the Nilavu project. It should be attended by the additional chief secretary (LSG), KSEB chairman and KIIFB CEO.

The LED bulbs provided as part of Nilavu project have a seven-year warranty. Faulty bulbs should be replaced within 48 hours. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd should take steps to resolve complaints within one week. The Nilavu project aims to replace old bulbs used for street lights with LED bulbs. Two lakh bulbs will be replaced in the first phase and 8.5 lakh in the second phase. KSEB is the SPV for the project and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd is the project management unit. The programme covers 573 grama panchayats and 65 municipal corporations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp