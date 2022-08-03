Home States Kerala

Set up detention centre for foreigners soon: Kerala HC

The court said considering that some foreign nationals are even accommodated in jails, there is an urgent necessity for detention centres.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:38 AM

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to set up temporary detention centre for foreign citizens so as to preempt their movement either after release on bail or while expecting deportation on completion of the trial. The court said considering that some foreign nationals are even accommodated in jails, there is an urgent necessity for detention centres.

The court made it clear that the detention centre should be set up within two months as per the guidelines issued by the Union government.The court issued the directive on Monday on a petition filed by Olorumfemi Benjemin Baba Femi, a Nigerian seeking a directive to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to specify a detention centre other than Central Prison, Viyyur.

