Bill to curtail guv role in VC posting gets cabinet nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is planning to promulgate an ordinance to strip the chancellor (governor) of his role in the appointment of vice-chancellors to various state universities, Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) — a whistleblowers’ collective in the higher education sector — has alleged.

As per the UGC regulations, the chancellor shall make the appointment of the vice-chancellor from a panel of eminent academics proposed by the search-cum-select committee. The committee is constituted by the chancellor and it includes nominees of the chancellor, the University Grants Commission and the concerned university.

In a petition to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, SUCC said the proposed ordinance aims to modify the University Acts to empower the government to recommend the nominee of the chancellor. It will also ensure the chancellor can only make appointment from a panel submitted by the majority members of the search-cum-select committee in case a member has a difference of opinion.

“This is clearly a move to silence the opinion of the UGC nominee in the committee,” the SUCC said in the petition. It asked the governor to be vigilant against such moves and to ensure that the provisions of the UGC Regulations 2018, in letter and spirit, are preserved in the appointments of the vice-chancellors. This would facilitate a selection process that is transparent and free from political interference, the SUCC said.

Move aimed at avoiding public criticism by guv

The UGC Regulations demand that a panel of at least 3-5 academicians has to be submitted to the chancellor from which the chancellor shall make the appointment. In the past few years, the government had made several undesirable interventions through the political nominees in the search-cum select committees and had subverted the independence of the selection process, the SUCC pointed out.

Sources said the move to curtail the governor’s role was aimed at avoiding any pubic criticism from him in future over the manner in which a vice-chancellor is selected.

The term of Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai is scheduled to end this October. The move to hurriedly come out with the ordinance is aimed at preventing the governor from constituting a search committee, that also includes his nominee, to select a new vice- chancellor.Recently, the government had appointed a commission to suggest reforms to university rules. It recommended curtailing the powers of the chancellor of state universities in matters requiring legal expertise as well as those in which his or her discretionary powers are to be used.

GOVT REMAINS SILENT

Higher Education Minister R Bindu declined to comment when asked about the government’s reported move. Earlier, the alleged political interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors had escalated into a major confrontation between the governor and the government. Back then, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had expressed his willingness to quit as chancellor of state universities and asked the chief minister to take on the role.

SUBVERTING CHANCELLOR’S ROLE?

Chancellor’s role in VC appointment to be curtailed through ordinance

Government plans to take over the right to nominate the chancellor’s nominee

Government will have the upper hand in search-cum-selection committee

Only panel submitted by majority members of selection committee to be considered

Move will silence the UGC nominee in the three-member search-cum-selection panel

Move will pave way for political interference in vice-chancellor appointment

