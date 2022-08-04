Home States Kerala

Congress meet to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

All 14 district Congress chiefs will start a week-long ‘padayatra’ on Tuesday traversing 75km to observe the event.  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has called for a party executive meeting on Sunday to discuss the preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to begin on October 2 from Kanyakumari.

The plan to conduct ‘padayatras’ in all districts to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence will also be finalised in the meeting. All 14 district Congress chiefs will start a week-long ‘padayatra’ on Tuesday traversing 75km to observe the event.  

“Apart from kicking off preparations towards Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, we will discuss about the padayatras our district chiefs will be taking out from August 9 to 15 covering 75km. We will also be holding talks on the organisational revamping at the party executive”, Sudhakaran told TNIE. Currently, Sudhakaran and the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are hoping to complete the second phase of the district committee revamping by August 20.

