Dubai's multi-commodity bourse sees global market for Kerala's agri products

The full moon rises between two towers, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on June 14, 2022. (Photo| AP)

KOCHI: Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), said that Kerala's agricultural products and food products can get better market opportunities globally.

He said that infrastructure and marketing facilities will be provided for those who want to start a business in Dubai.

He was speaking at Made for Trade Live, an international road show organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) and the Government of Dubai Authority for Commodities Trade and Enterprise held in Kochi on Thursday.

Tea, coffee, gold, gems, spices, and hotel industries have great potential in Dubai.

He also promised full support for the sale of innovative products from Kerala. DMCC is also promoting the tech industry. With the implementation of the CEPA agreement, the market potential has also increased. Ahmed Bin Sulayem said that entrepreneurs from Kerala can sell their products as they wish through DMCC's free zone.

The UAE is prioritizing more regional bilateral agreements. Technology-based industries can also avail the facilities of DMCC.

He also pointed out that setting up a company in DMCC's free zone would provide many benefits such as 100 percent foreign business ownership, owning a business without local partners, and exemption from personal and corporate income tax. Ahmed Sulayem said that entrepreneurs from Kerala also have a lot of potential in the crypto and blockchain industry.

FICCI Kerala State Council Chairman Deepak L Aswani said that after the CEPA agreement, Dubai has become the gateway to the rest of the world for trade and export opportunities.

Joint Director General of Foreign Trade K M Harilal said that industrial corridors starting in Kerala will open up more possibilities in the field of trade and this is a golden opportunity for the entrepreneurs of Kerala to expand the commercial export industry to Dubai. He said that the CEPA agreement is a definite advantage for both countries.

Various commercial and industrial entrepreneurs from Kerala met DMCC representatives regarding starting a business in Dubai Free Zone.

