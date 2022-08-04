Home States Kerala

Health care for Kasaragod: 82-year-old Daya Bai to go on indefinite hunger strike in capital

"Our demands are nothing special. Health care is a right to life. It is a fundamental right," she said on phone from Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 04th August 2022 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Social activist Daya Bai

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Renowned social activist Daya Bai is going on an indefinite hunger strike in front of Kerala secretariat demanding speciality health care for endosulfan-affected persons in Kasaragod district. The 82-year-old woman will begin her fast on Saturday, August 6.

"Our demands are nothing special. Health care is a right to life. It is a fundamental right," she said on phone from Thiruvananthapuram.

Daya Bai has three key demands: one, include Kasaragod in the list of proposed sites for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS); two, make available speciality medical care to endosulfan patients; and three, set up daycare centres for endosulfan patients so that their caregivers and parents can go to work.

Going by any yardstick, AIIMS should be set up in Kasaragod because it is the only district without tertiary health care in Kerala, she said. "Around 20 patients lost their lives at the borders of the district during Covid lockdown because Karnataka government did not allow them to access hospitals in Mangaluru. And Kasaragod did not have specialty hospitals to treat them," she said.

A high court judge made a sad but honest commentary on the state of health affairs in Kasaragod when a cancer patient from Kasaragod sought relief from debt incurred for the treatment, she said. "The judge said it was the responsibility of the state government to provide free of cost treatment to cancer patients but our government has failed in that," Daya Bai said.

Single parents and caregivers are struggling without daycare centres for endosulfan patients, she said. An arts and science college is run from a palliative care centre in Karinthalam, she said. "Health care is completely neglected, it is a horrible human rights violation. I want to highlight it and also push the government to rectify it," she said.

Daya Bai said she was 82 years but felt like 28 years old and was ready for the long hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the civil society in Kasaragod has formed a Daya Bai Hunger Strike Protest Committee to coordinate the protest activities. The committee will organise a stand-in protest at Kasaragod Bus Stand from 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday.

The AIIM for Kasaragod collective said it will organise a 24 hours hunger strike in Kanhangad on Saturday to express solidarity with Daya Bai.

On August 10, the collective will lay siege to the Kasaragod Medical College building in Ukkinadka to highlight the lack of progress there.

On August 14, the civil society group said they would take out a health care freedom march in Kanhangad.

"The government will have to wake up to the demands of Kasaragod," said Daya Bai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Karasagod Daya Bai Kasaragod healthcare
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp