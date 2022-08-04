Home States Kerala

Kerala HC bans pressure horns, says vehicles shouldn’t stop at will

Upon receipt of such a complaint, the police would take action in accordance with the law after due verification.

Published: 04th August 2022

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to end honking horns creating a scare by vehicles especially by private buses in Kochi city, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed traffic police to ensure that the owners have removed the facility of ‘pressure horns’ from all private and official vehicles and autorickshaws. “Signboards of ‘No Horn’ or ‘Silence Zone’ should be installed within three weeks at already identified places,” said the court.

The court also ordered that two toll-free telephone numbers should be affixed or notified in every stage of carriage vehicles and autorickshaws for lodging complaints by the passengers in case any drivers flouting the rule. Upon receipt of such a complaint, the police would take action in accordance with the law after due verification.

The court directed the traffic police to issue directions to the transporters not to stop for alighting or taking passengers except at the dedicated stops, failing which violators should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

