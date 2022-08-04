Home States Kerala

Kerala police rule out involvement of Malayalis in Karnataka political murders

Say reports of vehicle bearing state number used by culprits who killed Nettaru baseless

Published: 04th August 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing probe into the recent communally-inspired triple murder in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka has so far not revealed any Kerala connection, state police sources said, even as the department is maintaining a close watch in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, which shares borders with Karnataka, to check any spillover of violence from across the border.

Earlier, there were unverified reports that the killers of Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26 had arrived in a vehicle that bore a Kerala registration number plate. However, this claim has been found baseless during the subsequent probe carried out by Karnataka police.

Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena said the claim that a vehicle bearing the Kerala registration number was used to commit the murder is not true and Karnataka police have so far not shared any inputs that suggested any sort of involvement of people from Kerala side of the border in any of the murders.  

“Being border districts whose demography is almost the same, we are regularly in touch with Mangaluru SP. If there was any information regarding involvement of Keralites in any of these murders, they would have intimated us. All suspects arrested are from their side. The claim that a vehicle bearing Kerala registration number was used for committing the offence is baseless,” he said.

The communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district saw back-to-back murders starting with that of Masood, an 18-year-old, who was killed at Bellare on July 21, followed by that of Praveen Nettaru (July 26) and Fazil of Surathkal, who was hacked to death on July 28.

The police sources said the organisations allegedly involved in the murders have strong presence in Kerala as well and in that scenario, the police are maintaining a high alert in Kannur and Kasaragod. Kasaragod is specially being watched as it shares borders with three Karnataka taluks where the murders had occurred.
“The border points are being scrutinised to nix entry of unwanted elements to the district. Intelligence sharing is also happening on a timely basis between the forces of both the states.

Kannur, which has a history of violence between Muslim and Hindu fundamentalist groups, is equally being watched. The police top brass had issued an alert across northern parts of the state following the murders. That alert is yet to be withdrawn in Kasaragod,” said a senior officer of Kerala Police.The Karnataka government has handed over the probe into the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru to the National Investigation Agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
political murders Karnataka Kerala Dakshina Kannada Praveen Nettaru
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp