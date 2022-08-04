Home States Kerala

Plus-I classes in Kerala to begin on Aug 25

Published: 04th August 2022 06:40 AM

Students celebrating in Kochi after CBSE Class X examination results were announced on Friday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department intends to begin Plus One classes on August 25 after completing the admission process, as per the main phases of the Higher Secondary seat allotment, on August 24, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said.  

The department had earlier postponed the publication of the first allotment list to Friday (August 5). Admissions as per the first allotment list will be carried out from August 5 to 10. The second allotment list will be published on August 15 for which admissions will be held on August 16 and 17, “The final allotment list will be published on August 22 and the admission process will be completed by August 24,” the minister added.   

Sivankutty said the government has decided to ban the use of mobile phones by school students in the classroom and also on the campus. Parents and teachers should ensure that the rule is strictly implemented. He noted that use of mobile phones caused not only health issues but also behavioural problems in school children. Any programme in schools organised by government agencies or NGOs that robs children of class hours will not be allowed, he said.

The minister informed that a core committee has been constituted to oversee the integration of various departments as suggested in the first report of the M A Khader Committee on educational reforms. He added that the government will act on the recommendations as soon as the second volume of the Khader committee report is out. On the noon meal scheme, the government has written to the Centre to immediately disburse `142 crore that was due to the state in 2021-22.

