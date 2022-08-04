Home States Kerala

Social media misuse: Law to be made stringent

Published: 04th August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a reply to the letter sent by former Union minister KV Thomas seeking curbs on social media to prevent its misuse has assured that the Central government is taking the required steps.

In his reply, the joint secretary (policy and administration) Vikram Sahay said, “A more effective law against the misuse of social media will be brought by making necessary changes in the existing laws.”  
The letter pointed out that in this regard Central Government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rule 2021 under the Information Technology Act-2000 on February 25, 2021.

According to the letter, the Part III of the rules, inter-alia, provides for a code of ethics to be adhered to by digital news publishers and publishers of online-curated content and a three-tier mechanism for addressing grievances related to the violation of the Code of Ethics at three levels.

The first level involves self-regulation by publishers, second level is self-regulation by the self-regulatory bodies of publishers and the third involves the oversight mechanism by the Central government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social media
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp