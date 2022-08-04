Social media misuse: Law to be made stringent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a reply to the letter sent by former Union minister KV Thomas seeking curbs on social media to prevent its misuse has assured that the Central government is taking the required steps.

In his reply, the joint secretary (policy and administration) Vikram Sahay said, “A more effective law against the misuse of social media will be brought by making necessary changes in the existing laws.”

The letter pointed out that in this regard Central Government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rule 2021 under the Information Technology Act-2000 on February 25, 2021.

According to the letter, the Part III of the rules, inter-alia, provides for a code of ethics to be adhered to by digital news publishers and publishers of online-curated content and a three-tier mechanism for addressing grievances related to the violation of the Code of Ethics at three levels.

The first level involves self-regulation by publishers, second level is self-regulation by the self-regulatory bodies of publishers and the third involves the oversight mechanism by the Central government.

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a reply to the letter sent by former Union minister KV Thomas seeking curbs on social media to prevent its misuse has assured that the Central government is taking the required steps. In his reply, the joint secretary (policy and administration) Vikram Sahay said, “A more effective law against the misuse of social media will be brought by making necessary changes in the existing laws.” The letter pointed out that in this regard Central Government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rule 2021 under the Information Technology Act-2000 on February 25, 2021. According to the letter, the Part III of the rules, inter-alia, provides for a code of ethics to be adhered to by digital news publishers and publishers of online-curated content and a three-tier mechanism for addressing grievances related to the violation of the Code of Ethics at three levels. The first level involves self-regulation by publishers, second level is self-regulation by the self-regulatory bodies of publishers and the third involves the oversight mechanism by the Central government.