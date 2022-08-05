Home States Kerala

‘Avoid controversial topics in Curriculum Framework': Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema

“Suggestions in the name of gender justice and gender equality are against religious and moral principles,” Samastha president and general secretary in a joint statement.

Published: 05th August 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has urged the government to avoid the inclusion of ‘controversial topics’ ones against religious and moral principles in the Kerala Curriculum Framework 2022 envisaged by the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT).

“Suggestions in the name of gender justice and gender equality are against religious and moral principles,” Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar said in a joint statement on Thursday.

They said the government should hold talks with the organisations concerned before introducing reforms in the curriculum.“Though the framework contains suggestions for the development of education, certain proposals are against religious and moral principles as well as Kerala’s social environment,” they said in the statement. 

They urged the government to ensure that the curriculum does not disturb existing madrasa education in the state. They said the curriculum should also not encourage irreligious ideology and should be in consonance with the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.

