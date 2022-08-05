Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese: Priests firm on stand against uniform holy Mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the presbyteral council meet of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese held on Thursday, the priests stood firm on their decision against implementing the uniform Holy Mass in churches. They also questioned the removal of Mar Kariyil and the non-implementation of the restitution recommended by the Vatican on controversial land deals.

Around 360 priests took part in the presbyterium called by Mar Andrews Thazhath, the new apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The meeting was held at the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Hall in Kochi.

“We took a clear stand that we will conduct the Mass only in the existing format of facing the faithful. The priests sought to implement the restitution recommended by the Vatican in the controversial land deals involving the archdiocese. The priests also demanded to know the reason for ousting Mar Kariyil without citing proper reasons,” said Jose Vailikodath, the spokesperson for the Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, a body of priests of the archdiocese, in a statement.

Samithi's statement also said that forcing Mar Kariyil to resign without issuing a show-cause notice as per the Canon Law was not even Christian, the move even affected the image of Pope Francis. During the meeting, Mar Thazhath said he would notify the seniors regarding the decision of the priests on the uniform Holy Mass while clarifying that the decision regarding the case of Mar Kariyil was taken from Rome.

Mar Thazhath’s directive towards the appointment of an auxiliary bishop was unanimously rejected by the priests, the Samithi statement said. “First, let’s sort out the issues of the archdiocese and then we can decide on other matters,” said Fr Jose.

KOCHI: In the presbyteral council meet of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese held on Thursday, the priests stood firm on their decision against implementing the uniform Holy Mass in churches. They also questioned the removal of Mar Kariyil and the non-implementation of the restitution recommended by the Vatican on controversial land deals. Around 360 priests took part in the presbyterium called by Mar Andrews Thazhath, the new apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The meeting was held at the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Hall in Kochi. “We took a clear stand that we will conduct the Mass only in the existing format of facing the faithful. The priests sought to implement the restitution recommended by the Vatican in the controversial land deals involving the archdiocese. The priests also demanded to know the reason for ousting Mar Kariyil without citing proper reasons,” said Jose Vailikodath, the spokesperson for the Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, a body of priests of the archdiocese, in a statement. Samithi's statement also said that forcing Mar Kariyil to resign without issuing a show-cause notice as per the Canon Law was not even Christian, the move even affected the image of Pope Francis. During the meeting, Mar Thazhath said he would notify the seniors regarding the decision of the priests on the uniform Holy Mass while clarifying that the decision regarding the case of Mar Kariyil was taken from Rome. Mar Thazhath’s directive towards the appointment of an auxiliary bishop was unanimously rejected by the priests, the Samithi statement said. “First, let’s sort out the issues of the archdiocese and then we can decide on other matters,” said Fr Jose.