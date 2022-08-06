Abduction case: DNA test confirms Irshad’s death

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A DNA test has confirmed that the body recovered from the Kodikkal beach in Vadakara is that of Irshad Nazar, 26, who was abducted by a gold smuggling gang. The body, which was found on July 17, was cremated after falsely identifying it as that of Mepayyur-native Deepak Vadakkedathukandi.

Those arrested in the case have told the police that Irshad had escaped from their custody and had jumped into the river at Purakkattiri near Kozhikode. Irshad, who belonged to Panthirikkara in Peruvannamoozhi, was abducted on July 15. He had returned from Dubai on May 13 and was reported missing since May 23. His made his last contact with family on July 6.

According to the complaint lodged by Irshad’s parents with the Peruvannamoozhi police on July 28, the abductors had sent threatening messages to the family members demanding that gold worth Rs 60 lakh, which was brought by Irshad from Dubai, be returned. On Thursday, the police collected samples from Irshad’s parents for the DNA test to identify the body. The investigation has now focused on whether it is a case of drowning or murder.

In connection with Irshad’s abduction, the police arrested Kalpetta native Jinaf Muhammedkutti, 31, and Vythiri native Shaheel Haneefa, 26, on Thursday and Koothuparamba resident Marshid Basheer, 33, on Monday. Their statement is that Irshad, who did not hand over the gold that he smuggled from abroad for the gang, was beaten up and while being transferred to another place, he escaped by jumping into the river.

Irshad’s parents said they cannot believe the story narrated by the accused.

“Irshad was a good swimmer. He learnt swimming at a young age. This is definitely a murder,” said Nazar, his father. Local people had told the police that a young man got out of a red car on the night of July 15 from the Purakattiri bridge on the Kozhikode-Atholi route and jumped into the river. Two days later, a body was found at the Kodikkal beach.

The body was cremated after the relatives of Deepak, 36, who had gone missing on June 7, identified it. But after DNA analysis showed that the body was not that of Deepak, the police continued with the investigation on the suspicion that it could be Irshad’s.

The 14-member special investigation team— led by Perambra ASP Vishnu Pratheep T K — found that Irshad was abducted by a gold-smuggling gang headed by Koduvally native Mohammad Swalih, known as ‘916 Nasser’. Currently in Dubai, Swalih is the main accused in the case. His gang members are under police surveillance. The police said there will be more arrests in the coming days. The investigation team will conduct a re-examination of the remains of Irshad, said an officer.

