Irregularities found in raids at Higher Secondary directorate, regional offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday conducted raids on the Higher Secondary Directorate and Deputy Directorate Regional Offices and detected several irregularities, including corruption in regularising the appointment of teachers in aided higher secondary schools.

Named ‘Operation Red Tape’, the raids were conducted on the basis of credible information that corruption and other irregularities were rampant in the directorate and regional offices. An official statement from the Vigilance said recognition of 733 vacancies that were to be filled through promotion and direct recruitment was found pending across the state. Apart from these, 66 files pertaining to various matters were found pending in the offices of the regional deputy directorates.

In Ernakulam regional deputy directorate, 50 files on appointments and 10 files on other matters related to teachers were found pending. The lapses in the 2018 audit report were not rectified till date, it was found. Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham said each file that was found pending in the offices will be examined in detail and a report will be filed before the government.

Vigilance sources said they had received several complaints regarding certain officials seeking bribe in connection with appointment of school teachers and their regularisation, ratification of grants awarded to school managements, creating new vacancies etc. The files of the employees, who were not ready to give bribes, were kept in abeyance.

