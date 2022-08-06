Home States Kerala

Irregularities found in raids at Higher Secondary directorate, regional offices

Named ‘Operation Red Tape’, the raids were conducted on the basis of credible information that corruption and other irregularities were rampant in the directorate and regional offices.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday conducted raids on the Higher Secondary Directorate and Deputy Directorate Regional Offices and detected several irregularities, including corruption in regularising the appointment of teachers in aided higher secondary schools.

Named ‘Operation Red Tape’, the raids were conducted on the basis of credible information that corruption and other irregularities were rampant in the directorate and regional offices.  An official statement from the Vigilance said recognition of 733 vacancies that were to be filled through promotion and direct recruitment was found pending across the state. Apart from these, 66 files pertaining to various matters were found pending in the offices of the regional deputy directorates.

In Ernakulam regional deputy directorate, 50 files on appointments and 10 files on other matters related to teachers were found pending. The lapses in the 2018 audit report were not rectified till date, it was found. Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham said each file that was found pending in the offices will be examined in detail and a report will be filed before the government. 

Vigilance sources said they had received several complaints regarding certain officials seeking bribe in connection with appointment of school teachers and their regularisation, ratification of grants awarded to school managements, creating new vacancies etc. The files of the employees, who were not ready to give bribes, were kept in abeyance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp