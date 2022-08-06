Home States Kerala

Isolated rainfall likely till Aug 9 in Kerala

After an intense spell of five days, the monsoon has shown signs of weakening in the days to come.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an intense spell of five days, the monsoon has shown signs of weakening in the days to come. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode and Idukki. The remaining districts will get light rainfall till August 9.  

However weather experts said that the vigil should be maintained along high ranges bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu on account of isolated heavy rainfall. The rains in the coming days will depend on the trajectory of the low pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, IMD said.

The state received a rainfall of over 204.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 90.6 mm between August 1 and 5. Idukki received the maximum rainfall of 360 mm (normal 136 mm) while Thiruvananthapuram received the minimum rainfall of 115 mm (normal 29.7 mm). However Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram received the maximum rainfall at 752 mm, during the period.

The recent rain has helped in filling the seasonal rainfall deficit in the state. The large deficit in June and July has been reduced to just 16 per cent which is considered normal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp