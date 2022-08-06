Isolated rainfall likely till Aug 9 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an intense spell of five days, the monsoon has shown signs of weakening in the days to come. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode and Idukki. The remaining districts will get light rainfall till August 9.

However weather experts said that the vigil should be maintained along high ranges bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu on account of isolated heavy rainfall. The rains in the coming days will depend on the trajectory of the low pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, IMD said.

The state received a rainfall of over 204.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 90.6 mm between August 1 and 5. Idukki received the maximum rainfall of 360 mm (normal 136 mm) while Thiruvananthapuram received the minimum rainfall of 115 mm (normal 29.7 mm). However Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram received the maximum rainfall at 752 mm, during the period.

The recent rain has helped in filling the seasonal rainfall deficit in the state. The large deficit in June and July has been reduced to just 16 per cent which is considered normal.

