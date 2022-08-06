Home States Kerala

Kerala University V-C selection: Stage set for another round of Governor-Pinarayi showdown

The swift move by the Raj Bhavan came amid reports that the government was planning to come out with an Ordinance to curtail the role of Chancellor (Governor) in the appointment of  Vice Chancellors. 

Published: 06th August 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paving the way for a fresh round of confrontation with the government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has gone ahead and nominated two members of the three-member search committee to select a new Vice Chancellor for the University of Kerala.

According to the Kerala University Act, a three-member committee, comprising a nominee of the Chancellor, a nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and a nominee of the university Senate, should be constituted to make recommendations for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

In a notification issued by the Raj Bhavan on Friday, the Governor appointed IIM-Kozhikode director Prof Debhashis Chatterjee as the Chancellor’s nominee and also the committee convener. Prof Battu Satyanarayana, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Karnataka, is the UGC nominee. 

“The third member of the committee - the nominee of the Senate of the University of Kerala - shall be included as and when the same is received from the university,” the notification said.

It added that the committee should make its recommendations within three months.

Incumbent Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai’s term ends in October this year and the notification was issued to complete the selection process within the time frame, Raj Bhavan sources said.

However, a section of academics pointed out that it was perhaps for the first time that a Governor has issued a notification appointing only two of the three members of the search committee.

The usual practice is to issue a notification appointing all three nominees together.

It is reliably learnt that the Senate of the University of Kerala had met in July and reportedly chose planning board vice-chairperson V K Ramachandran as its nominee in the search committee.   

“However, in view of the upcoming Ordinance, the Senate decided not to convey its decision to the Raj Bhavan. This was aimed at delaying the selection process until the Ordinance that limits the Governor’s role in the Vice Chancellor selection process was promulgated,” said a top source privy to the developments.

However, the Governor made the surprise move of appointing two nominees leaving the provision of appointing the Senate’s nominee in due course, in order to ensure that the selection process is not stalled.

State Government’s move

Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC)- a whistleblowers’ collective in the higher education sector - had alleged that the government was planning to promulgate an Ordinance to strip the Governor of his role in the appointment of Vice Chancellors.

In a petition to the Governor, SUCC pointed out that the proposed Ordinance aims to modify the University Acts to empower the government to recommend the nominee of the Chancellor.

The amendments will also ensure that the Chancellor can only make appointments from a panel submitted by the majority members of the search committee in case a member has a difference of opinion.

